|
|
|
CASSIDY, Audrey Elaine (nee Roberts). Born September 18, 1953. Passed away on January 17, 2020. Audrey passed away peacefully on Friday morning at Totara Hospice South Auckland, surrounded by her family. Much loved wife of Mike and cherished mother of Naylon, Lorene and Cole. Grandma to Luca, Frank, Niko, Eve, Grayson and the late Asher. A celebration of her life will be held at St Anthony's Church, 20 Kirkbride Road, Mangere Bridge, 2pm Wednesday 22 January. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Totara Hospice South Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 21, 2020