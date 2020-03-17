Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Audrey EAGLE

Audrey EAGLE Notice
EAGLE, Audrey. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 15 March 2020, in her 100th year. Much loved wife of the late Len. Loved mother and mother in law to Trevor (deceased), Dorothy (deceased) and Alan, Ray (deceased) and Judy, Gary and Sharyn (deceased), Laurie, Jan and Dave. A much loved grandmother to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Audrey will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, on Monday 23 March 2020 at 12:30 pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
