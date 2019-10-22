|
MCMANUS, Audrey Bertha. Unexpectedly on 17th October 2019. Loved and loving wife of the late Jack. Mother of Selwyn and Rosalind. Respected mother-in-law of Robin Smith and close friend of Rosemary. Grandmother, great grandmother and matriach to their families. Her friendship, impact and advice will be missed by many. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held at Purewa All Saints Chapel, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank, on Thursday 24th October at 1.30 pm. No flowers by request, in lieu, donations to the Neurological Foundation of NZ, P O Box 110022, Auckland, would be appeciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019