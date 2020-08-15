Home

HORNER, Audrey Annette (Audrey) (nee Humphries). 13 November 1922 - 06 August 2020. Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Bert Sutcliffe Village in Birkenhead. Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Sally and Murray Fulton. Loved Nan of Sam and Ben. You will always be with us in our hearts. A private family gathering for Audrey will be held at a later date. Sally and family would like to express our thanks and appreciation for the care and kindness of all the nursing staff at Bert Sutcliffe. Gone to be with her Beloved Ron.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020
