CLARE, Audrey Alma. Passed away 8 March 2020, aged 95. Loved wife of the late Duncan Wallace and the late Ivor Clare. Dearly loved mother of Alison and Peter Thomas, Bill (deceased) and Dianne Wallace. Much loved Nana of Mark and Helen, Frances, Hilary and Terry, Duncan and Sarah, Rachel and Richard and great grandmother of eight. Audrey will be sadly missed but always remembered with love. To celebrate her long life in lieu of champagne we will be sharing her giant jar of lollies. A service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held at the Grange Manor Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Wednesday 11 March at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020