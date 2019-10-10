Home

Aubrey Fredrick (Jock, Snake) RANGI

Aubrey Fredrick (Jock, Snake) RANGI Notice
RANGI, Aubrey Fredrick (Jock, Snake). Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, 9 October, 2019 in Rotorua aged 72 years. Loved partner of Karin. Cherished son of the late Ngahuia and Fred. Beloved father of John, Mark, Luke, and Zoe. Koro of his mokopuna in Australia. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Will be missed by all his brothers, sisters, and wider Whanau. The nehu will be held at Te Kouorehua Marae, Marae Rd, Manaia, Coromandel on Friday 11 October at 11am. Thereafter, interment in the adjoining Urupa.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
