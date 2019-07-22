|
HOHEPA, Atu Parata. (Returned Serviceman 40361) of Gisborne, formerly of Kaikohe. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Adored husband and best friend of Charlotte. Cherished dad to Louis & Kiri, Tanya & Jason, Krissy & Onslow, John Boy & Josie, James & Ngahuia. Much treasured "Papa Lulu" to his many mokopuna. Funeral Service to be held at Evans Chapel, Gisborne at 11.00am Tuesday 23 July, interment at Taruheru Cemetery. All correspondence to 564 Childers Rd, Gisborne 4010. Evans Funeral Services Ltd. FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019