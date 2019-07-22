Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Atu HOHEPA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Atu Parata HOHEPA

Add a Memory
Atu Parata HOHEPA Notice
HOHEPA, Atu Parata. (Returned Serviceman 40361) of Gisborne, formerly of Kaikohe. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Adored husband and best friend of Charlotte. Cherished dad to Louis & Kiri, Tanya & Jason, Krissy & Onslow, John Boy & Josie, James & Ngahuia. Much treasured "Papa Lulu" to his many mokopuna. Funeral Service to be held at Evans Chapel, Gisborne at 11.00am Tuesday 23 July, interment at Taruheru Cemetery. All correspondence to 564 Childers Rd, Gisborne 4010. Evans Funeral Services Ltd. FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.