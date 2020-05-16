|
BUTCHER, Athol Thomas (Tom or Buddy). 1937 - 2020. Passed away peacefully at Potter Home Whangarei. Loved husband of Georgie. Loved father of Terry, Christine, Jackie, Leslie, Dianne, Ngarie, Sandy and Tammy. Loved father-in-law of Ruth, Matthew, John, Terry (late), Peter, Jon, Mike, and Adrian. Loved Poppa of Heather, Courtney, Joshua, Elly, Timothy, Paul, Chris, Trisha, Pipi, Jessica, Kurtis, Jade, James, Carl, Jeremy, Lucas, Michael, Cameron and Grandpoppa of Anna, Olivia, Jake, Lara, Harrison, Caitlin, Bea, Leo, Margot, Ingrid, Logan, Kylo. A private interment will be held at Maunu Park Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020