SHORT, Athol Terrance. Passed away peacefully on March 3rd 2020, in his 88th year. Loved and treasured husband for 61 years of Suzanne (nee Hamilton). Dearly loved father of Joanne and Brian, Kim and Darryl. Adored Grandfather of Emma, Tori and Bill, Chloe, Charlotte, Hannah, and Grace. Special Great Grandpa of Ruby, Nico, and Penelope. A celebration of Athols's life will be held at 1pm on Saturday 7th March at Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2020