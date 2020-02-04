|
OWENS, Athol Raymond. Passed peacefully after a determined fight, on 3rd February 2020 surrounded by family, aged 70 years. Treasured father of Julia, Cameron, Matthew, and Claire. Loved father-in-law of Jeremy and Stuart. Proud Papa O of Olivia and Stella. Loved son of the late John Raymond and Kathleen Lavoni, brother to John, Raewyn (deceased), and Noelene. Dedicated Partner for 45 years at Blackmore, Virtue and Owens (BVO) Chartered Accountants. A celebration of Athol's life will be held at St Benedicts Church, 1 St Benedicts Street, Eden Terrace on Monday 10th February at 1pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Leukaemia & Blood Cancer NZ at leukaemia.org.nz. We will miss you Dad, forever in our hearts
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020