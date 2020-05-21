|
EDGAR, Athalie Fay (nee Cunningham). Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, 19 May 2020, aged 87 years. Fay had a joyful childhood in Raetihi and many happy years in Browns Bay. Darling wife of Ron, much loved mum to Corinne, Vanessa and Fiona, mother- in-law to Phil and Allan, grandmother to Taryn and Gavin, Sarita and Shawn, and Ezra, great-grandmother to Tahxae and Brodin, Campbell and Taylor, great-great -grandmother to Kohen. We will love and miss you always Thank you to all the wonderful carers who have loved and supported Fay especially Jo, Tamzyn and the exceptional Luise. A service will be held at North Shore Memorial Park at 1pm (today) Friday, 22 May. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 21 to May 22, 2020