Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, May 22, 2020
1:00 p.m.
North Shore Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Athalie EDGAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Athalie Fay (Cunningham) EDGAR

Add a Memory
Athalie Fay (Cunningham) EDGAR Notice
EDGAR, Athalie Fay (nee Cunningham). Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, 19 May 2020, aged 87 years. Fay had a joyful childhood in Raetihi and many happy years in Browns Bay. Darling wife of Ron, much loved mum to Corinne, Vanessa and Fiona, mother- in-law to Phil and Allan, grandmother to Taryn and Gavin, Sarita and Shawn, and Ezra, great-grandmother to Tahxae and Brodin, Campbell and Taylor, great-great -grandmother to Kohen. We will love and miss you always Thank you to all the wonderful carers who have loved and supported Fay especially Jo, Tamzyn and the exceptional Luise. A service will be held at North Shore Memorial Park at 1pm (today) Friday, 22 May. State of Grace 0800 477 133



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 21 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Athalie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -