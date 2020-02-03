|
PATEL, Ashok Lallubhai. In loving memory of Ashok Lallubhai Patel. 29th January 1966 - 3rd February 2010. Our Favourite. The beloved Husband to Priti and best Father to Kalpisha, Veena and Nilam. Today is 10 years since we last saw your face, heard your voice and we were together. Time has definitely passed, but the pain of losing you hasn't changed. Everyday is a reminder of what could have been but instead we remember you in our heart and carry you with us wherever we go. Your life was sadly cut short but your years were lived in length, you loved deeply and were loved incredibly much. You made us laugh, you taught us plenty and made sure we smiled even on our hardest days. Our lives are filled with an everlasting love that will last a lifetime and we hope every lifetime we are blessed with you. In our lives, you are irreplaceable and the void can never be filled. You will always hold the most special place in our lives and no matter the distance or the time until we meet again, we will love you and cherish the memories we shared together. Thank you for being our biggest supporter and for continually showing us the way. You are our beautiful blessing that was taken away too soon. Love you today and forever, Priti, Kalpi, Veena and Nilam x x x
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 3, 2020