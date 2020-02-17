|
BURRELL, Ashley Raymond. Passed away February 15th, 2020. Loved and admired husband of Heather, Father and Father in-law of Michelle and Neville, Natalie and Adam and Aaron and April. Granddad to Gabrielle, Connor, Elliot, Asher and Allie. To everything there is a season There is a time to be born and a time to die There is a time to dance and a time to mourn. A service will be held at the Bishop Selwyn Chapel-in- Holy-Trinity, 466 Parnell Road, Parnell on Friday, February 21st at 11am. Communications C/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020