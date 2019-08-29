Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur MORGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur William (Bill) MORGAN

Add a Memory
Arthur William (Bill) MORGAN Notice
MORGAN Arthur William (Bill). Last delivery completed ahead of time, 2:20pm Tuesday 27 August 2019. Beloved Husband of Alice Mary Morgan. Loved Dad of David, Rex, Carol, Ruth, Phillip, Sue, Pam and Grant. Honoured and loved Poppa to seventeen Grand- children and Great Granddad to four. "Well done good and faithful servant." Matt 25v23. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held, at Clark Road Chapel, 4-6 Clark Road, Kamo, Whangarei, on Friday 30 August 2019, at 11am, followed with burial, at Maunu Park Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, at 3.30pm. All communications to the 'Morgan Family', P.O. Box 7, Maungatapere 0152.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.