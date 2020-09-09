Home

Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
Arthur Thomas (Tom) SMITH

Arthur Thomas (Tom) SMITH Notice
SMITH, Arthur Thomas (Tom). Passed away peacefully on the 7th September 2020, with family at his side. Aged 80 years. Wonderful husband to his soul mate - the late Jean. Much loved father and father- in-law of Brendon and Delwyn, Nathan and Chieko, Garreth and Rachel. Awesome adored Grandad of Toby, Ryan, Eben and Leo. "Father", uncle and friend to many. At home with his Heavenly Father, comparing design with the Master Architect. Due to the Covid restrictions, a private graveside service will take place on Friday. A public memorial celebration of Toms life will be held at a later date to be advised. Correspondence to the Smith Family, C/- P.O. Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2020
