TEMPERTON, Arthur (Snow). Passed away 2 December 2020 after a long illness. Loved husband of Katie, loved stepfather and father in law of Mark and Karen, Liz, Cath and Grant, Simon and Rikke. Loved grandad and great grandad. Loved by all and now with his 12 siblings. A service will be held at Elliotts Chapel on Cameron, 414 Cameron Road Tauranga on Monday 7th December at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St John Ambulance.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2020