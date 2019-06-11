|
SAUNDERS, Arthur. Passed away peacefully on the farm on June 9 2019. Loving husband of Pauline, loved father of Johnson (deceased), Rose (Australia), David (deceased), Stevin (Taupo), Sandra, Tania and Chris (Australia). Treasured grandfather and great grandfather. A service to celebrate Arthur's life will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit st, Taupo on Thursday 13 June 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Trust Inc PO Box 950, Taupo would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to Arthur's family C/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2019
