Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Mt Baptist Church
Tui Street
Mt Maunganui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur ANGELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Ronald (Ronnie) ANGELL


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Arthur Ronald (Ronnie) ANGELL Notice
ANGELL, Arthur Ronald (Ronnie) 28 July 1931 to 6 January 2020. Loved Father of Michael and Teresa (Raumati Beach) Malcolm and Kate (Taupiri) Joanne and Derek Tate (Ngaruawahia) Gillian and Kevin Bird (Cambodia) Kathryn and Mike Goessens (The Netherlands). Cared for and much loved by Joan Angell (Mt Maunganui). Grandfather of 13 Great Grandfather of 12. Private Cremation. Memorial service Wednesday 15th January 11 to 1pm Mt Baptist Church, Tui Street, Mt Maunganui. Correspondence c/- J Tate 185B Hakarimata Rd, RD1, Ngaruawahia 3793 or email [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -