Grahams Funeral Services
West Street
Waikato, Auckland 2121
(9) 236 8919
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Grahams Funeral Services
West Street
Waikato, Auckland 2121
Arthur Richard MCMILLAN Notice
MCMILLAN, Arthur Richard. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital with loved ones by his side, on 5th August 2020. Much loved husband of Sylvie, and adored dad of Johnny and Sue, Susie, and Debbie. Treasured Grandad of Chris, Crystal, Aaron, Jessica, Shane, Samy, Chanelle, and Guy, and Great Grandfather of Declan and Finn. "Will be missed, love you heaps." A service for Arthur will be held at Grahams Chapel, West Street, Tuakau, on Thursday 13th August, at 2pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Heart Foundation are greatly appreciated. www.heartfoundation.org.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020
