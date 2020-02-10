|
TYLER, Arthur Ray (Ray). Passed away on 7th February 2020, aged 83, surrounded by loving family. Soul mate and best friend of Judy, beloved father of Ken with Melanie and Phil with Cathy, adored grandfather of Matthew with Kirsten and Meg with Neil, Annie and Fred. Born on 18th February 1936 to Arthur Watt and Florence Mary (nee Pankow) in Waiuku, preceded in death by sisters Joan and Wynn. Married to Barbara Lindesay (1958 - 1978). Worked as an accountant, dairy farmer and kiwifruit orchardist. Enjoyed active involvement with the Kerikeri Players, Bay of Islands Classic and Sports Car Club, Bay of Islands Aero Club and Kerikeri Bridge Club. Be at peace, forever in our hearts. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at the Turner Centre, Kerikeri on Wednesday 12th February 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Kerikeri Hospice or SPCA.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 10, 2020