FRENCH, Arthur Noel. On June 7, 2019 peacefully at home, aged 94 years. Dearly loved by Martin and Daphne and their families, Marilyn and Bill and their families. His English friends and family were deeply saddened at the news of his passing for they remember him with great love and affection. Chris, Sandy, Wendy, Sally and the grandchildren. Funeral details to be advised. All communications to Martin Hands, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Rd, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 10 to June 11, 2019
