CARLYLE, Arthur Maurice Edward (Maurice). Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 14 January 2020, aged 90; surrounded by family. Very much loved husband of Barbara for 67 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jennifer, Susan and Mike, Patsy and Scott, and the late Bruce. Treasured pa and grandpa of James, Miranda, Grabriella and great grandpa of Kahu. Special thanks to the team at Glenburn Rest Home for their loving care and support. A celebration of Maurice's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday 21 January 2020 at 10.00 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 16, 2020