DYER, Arthur Lindsay (Waa or AL). Peacefully on 24th February 2020 at Jane Mander, aged 94 years. Loved husband of the late Connie. Respected father of Paul, Sally, and Jo. "Baling twine, able to turn even the simplest farmer into Macgyver." A service for Arthur will be held at the Barge Showgrounds Event Centre, S. H. 14, (entrance opposite Pompallier College) Maunu, Whangarei at 1.30pm Monday 2nd March 2020. The family wish to sincerely thank the staff of Jane Mander Retirement Village for their support and care. In lieu of flowers it would be appreciated if donations are made direct to the Make a Wish Foundation, 10 Eden Street, Newmarket, Auckland 1023 www.makeawish.org.nz/ All communications to the "Dyer" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020