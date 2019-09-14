Home

Arthur Leslie OLSSON

OLSSON, Arthur Leslie. Peacefully at Summerset, Paraparaumu, on 13 September 2019. Loved husband of Bernice for 52 years, Dad and Dad-in-law of Roger and Veronica, Warren and Erin, and Lesley and Aaron, and Grandad of Joshua and Matthew; Brynn and Piper; and Albie and Arabella. A service to celebrate Arthur's 95 years will be held at Kapiti Uniting Parish, Weka Road, Raumati Beach on Tuesday 17 September 2019 at 1.30 pm, followed by private cremation. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
