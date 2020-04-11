|
|
|
CHANG, Arthur Leslie. Passed away peacefully at home, in Christchurch, on 4 April 2020 after a short illness, aged 88 years. Son of the late Moon Bor Chang. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Lola. Much loved father and father- in-law of Colleen, Roselie, Maureen and Virgil, Eamon and Bich Yee. Loved and adored grandfather of Michelle and Kimberley and Nathan and Vivienne. Loved and respected grand-uncle to the wider family. Arthur was born in Canton, China, and in 1939 moved to NZ with his father, Moon Bor Chang. He worked hard on the market gardens in Christchurch, Feilding, Whangarei, Oamaru and finally owning a successful fish and chip shop in Christchurch for 14 years before enjoying retirement and spending time with grandchildren. He will always be remembered as a kind, generous, loving and funny father who loved a chat, a sweet, a hot chip and a cuppa. Special thanks to Drs & Staff at Ward 24 Christchurch Hospital, Dr Coughlan, CDHB Support Services, Nurse Maude and St John Ambulance during this time and over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Messages can be sent to the Chang family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held on Wednesday, 15 April 2020. Please have him in your thoughts that day. Academy Funeral Services FDANZ 03 343 0919
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020