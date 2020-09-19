Home

Arthur Joseph Fredrick Thomas (Joe) SCHISCHKA

SCHISCHKA, Arthur Joseph Fredrick Thomas (Joe). On 14 September 2020, aged 87 years. Loved husband and best friend of Phyl. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Gary and Jenny, Colin and Robyn, Mark and Gillian and Wendy and Darryl Watson. Much loved Grandad of Livia, Thomas and Morgan, Ashley and Josh, Dale, Nicole, Evie, Samantha and Steven, Zach, Davin and Tayla. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Merle and Wally, Tony and Viv. Due to current circumstances, a celebration of Joe's life has been held. The service can be viewed online at https://youtu.be/3OX_v6QJev0 Communications to the Schischka Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020
