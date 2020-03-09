|
GRANTHAM, Arthur John. Passed away peacefully on 7 March 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine for 50 years. Loving Daddy of Rhonda and Michael. Father-in-law and friend of Olivia and Simon. Much loved and precious Pop of Annabel. Beloved brother of Ken and the late Brian Grantham. The circle has been broken for the Dell girls Connie, Lorraine, Robin and Sue and their husbands. One of us has gone and will be missed terribly. We have shared amazing adventures and wonderful times together. Rest in peace lovely man. A celebration of Arthur's life is to be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa on Thursday 12 March, 2020 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations are preferred please to Tauranga Riding for Disabled at www.taurangarda.co.nz/. Communications to the Grantham family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020