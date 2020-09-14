|
STEENSON, Arthur James Angus (Jim). On Friday 11th September 2020 peacefully at Mountain View Rest Home, aged 91. Dearly beloved husband of the late Marlene. Precious father and father in law of Lesley and Tim, Brenda, and Julie and Steve. Much loved grandad of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Mountain View Rest Home for their exceptional care and love of Jim. In accordance with Jim's wishes, a private cremation will be held. "Bye for now"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2020