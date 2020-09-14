Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur STEENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur James Angus (Jim) STEENSON

Add a Memory
Arthur James Angus (Jim) STEENSON Notice
STEENSON, Arthur James Angus (Jim). On Friday 11th September 2020 peacefully at Mountain View Rest Home, aged 91. Dearly beloved husband of the late Marlene. Precious father and father in law of Lesley and Tim, Brenda, and Julie and Steve. Much loved grandad of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Mountain View Rest Home for their exceptional care and love of Jim. In accordance with Jim's wishes, a private cremation will be held. "Bye for now"



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -