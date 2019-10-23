Home

Arthur Henry Thomas (Archie) BALL Notice
BALL, Arthur Henry Thomas (Archie). Passed away peacefully on 21st October 2019. Loved husband of the late Joan. Father and father in law of Graham and Ngaire, Garry and Jules, Allan and Julie, and Joanne and Scott. Loving Grandfather to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. 'Always look on the bright side of life' A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 3.00 pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
