COOPER, Arthur Henry, (Joe). Rgt. No. 816778 Driver, 22nd Battalion, J Force. On 26th March 2020 at Waikato Hospital, Aged 92 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Ngaire, Much loved Dad of Robert, Allan (deceased), Anne, Cherie (deceased), Audra, and Gary (deceased). Loved and cherished Grandad to Joe and Tania; Roy and Zane; Hayden and Brendon. Loved Great Grandad to his nine Great Grandchildren. In Accordance with Joe's wishes a private cremation has taken place. All communications to the Cooper Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020