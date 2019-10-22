|
SHERRIFF, Arthur Ellyatt Page. Peacefully at Whakatane Hospital on Wednesday 16th October 2019 aged 89. Dearly loved husband of Val for 60 years. Loved father and father in law of Linda and Mike Deere, Susan and Mike Coombe. Loving Pop of Paul and Kate, Kris and Gemma, Emma, Rhea and Reece, Stacey, Terrence and Shay. Great Grand Pop of Tobias, Fletcher, Paige, Rachael. In accordance with Arthur's wishes a private service has been held. Communications please to the Sherriff family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019