WALSHAM, Arthur Edmund James (Jim). 451373 RNZAF A.C.2 Passed away peacefully early Friday Morning, 16th October 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly loved Husband of Dorothy (Dot) for 67 years. Loving Father of the late Bruce, Peter and Suzanne, and Friend of Lynda. Loving Grandpops of Joanne, Matthew and Ben, and Great- Grandpops of William, Amelia and Olivia. We will treasure all the wonderful memories forever. Our sincere thanks to Susan, Frances and the staff at Franklin Village for all their care, support and compassion, and special thanks to Dr Brian Ross. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. All communications to 50 Princes Street, Pukekohe 2120.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2020