Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur WALSHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Edmund James (Jim) WALSHAM

Add a Memory
Arthur Edmund James (Jim) WALSHAM Notice
WALSHAM, Arthur Edmund James (Jim). 451373 RNZAF A.C.2 Passed away peacefully early Friday Morning, 16th October 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly loved Husband of Dorothy (Dot) for 67 years. Loving Father of the late Bruce, Peter and Suzanne, and Friend of Lynda. Loving Grandpops of Joanne, Matthew and Ben, and Great- Grandpops of William, Amelia and Olivia. We will treasure all the wonderful memories forever. Our sincere thanks to Susan, Frances and the staff at Franklin Village for all their care, support and compassion, and special thanks to Dr Brian Ross. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. All communications to 50 Princes Street, Pukekohe 2120.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -