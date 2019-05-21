Home

Arthur Clive ALLBON

Arthur Clive ALLBON Notice
ALLBON, Arthur Clive. Peacefully on 19 May 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy. Honoured father and father-in-law of Mark and Jo, Paul and Trish, Jason and Irene. Ultimate grandad of, Dylan, Connor, Simone, Aria, Ellie, Elizabeth, Aiden, Isaac, Ruben and Eva. Great-grandad of Chelsea and Isla. Loved big brother of David, Peter, Leslie, Errol and Alan. A service to celebrate Arthur's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Thursday 23 May at 10:30am follow by burial at Waikumete Cemetery



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2019
