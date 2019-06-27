Home

Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Arthur CANDY

CANDY, Arthur. Peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday 25 June 2019, aged 85 years. Loved husband of Mary for 62 years. Cherished father and father- in-law of Linda and Mike, and Steve. Adored grandfather to Lisa, Kylee, and Luke, and great grandfather of 4. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral to celebrate the life of Arthur will be held at Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Friday 28 June at 11am. Thereafter, private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2019
