GODBEHERE, Arthur Brian (Brian). Passed away on 4 August 2020. Loved husband of the late Marlene, dearly loved father of Susan and Graeme and father in law of Rob. Beloved grandpa of Stef, Nick and Lola. Stepfather and stepfather in law of Delwyn and Royce, Sandra and Rob, Bryan and De-Arne. Step-grandpa of Justene, Brogan, Morgan and Lachlan. Step-great-grandpa of Cohan. In accordance with Brian's wishes a private service will be held. All correspondence to: State of Grace PO Box 60285, Titirangi, Auckland 0642.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020