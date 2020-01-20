|
CHALLINOR, Arthur Brian (Brian). At St Joan's Hospital, Hamilton, on 18th January, 2020. Much loved husband of the late Pat, father of Deborah and Anne, brother of Maurice and Kerry. Father-in-law of Aaron, grandfather of Rebecca, Rachael, Atawhai, Kahu and Huriana, and great grandfather of Oscar and Summer. Afuneral service will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home at 1.30pm on Thursday 23rd January 2020, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Joan's Rest Home and Hospital would be appreciated. All communications to the Challinor family PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 20, 2020