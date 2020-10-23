Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur ATKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur (Eric) ATKINS

Add a Memory
Arthur (Eric) ATKINS Notice
ATKINS, Arthur (Eric). Late of Oparau. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 21st October 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Phyllis for 70 years. Much loved Father and father in law of Valerie and Adrian Everaarts, Ken and Trish, Pam and the late Ken Bryan, Philip and Mary. Cherished and much loved Pop of 18 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. A Celebration of Eric's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Wednesday, 28th October 2020 at 11:00 am followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Awamutu St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Atkins family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -