IWIKAU, Arron Damian Tahi. Passed away on the 4 August 2019. Beloved son of Duncan and the late Chamaine Lovey Iwikau Cherished and loving father to Tahi, Anna- Rose, Tirama and Ngawhetu a brother, uncle and koro to many. Tahi Iwikau will lay to rest at Kakahi Marae and be buried at the Iwikau whanau homestead on Thursday, 8th August with the service taking place at 11am followed by Kai Haakai at Kakahi Marae. No reira e te whānau kā nui te mihi ki a koutou kore ngā kupu mo to koutou āwhina, manaakitanga i tēnei wā pouri no reira tēnā koutou tēnā koutou tēnā koutou katoa. Taumarunui Funeral Services F. D. A. N. Z.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019