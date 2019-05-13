Home

Arorangi PAPUNI Notice
PAPUNI, Arorangi. Peacefully passed away on 11 May 2019 in Rotorua. Loved husband and darling to Nancy. Treasured father to Charlie, Maria, Douglas and Matiu. Loved Papa to Lindsay, Jade, Turi, Tyler, Mikael, Codi, Poihipi and Pita.Very much loved Nanny Nan Papa to Madison, Cassie, Wayverley, Jahrome, Sofia and Izaiah. Aro is lying at Tunohopu Marae. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 14 May 2019 at 11am, followed by burial at Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
