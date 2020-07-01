|
DATT, Aroha Cherrie. Passed away on Monday 29th June 2020. Aged 58 years. Dearly loved wife of Pranil. Loving Mum of Wikitoria and Stephen, Reena and Lewis, RJ and Latisha. Cherished Grandmother of Latasha, Katrina, Luca Cruz, Manaia and Kaea. Aroha will lay in her whanau home, 156 Aviemore Drive, Highland Park, Auckland, from 12 noon Thursday 2nd July 2020. A celebration of Aroha's life will be held at Elim Christian Centre East, 159 Botany Road, Botany, Auckland on Saturday 4th July 2020 at 10.00am. To be followed by a Private Cremation
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020