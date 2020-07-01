Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 4, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Elim Christian Centre East
159 Botany Road
Botany
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aroha DATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aroha Cherrie DATT

Add a Memory
Aroha Cherrie DATT Notice
DATT, Aroha Cherrie. Passed away on Monday 29th June 2020. Aged 58 years. Dearly loved wife of Pranil. Loving Mum of Wikitoria and Stephen, Reena and Lewis, RJ and Latisha. Cherished Grandmother of Latasha, Katrina, Luca Cruz, Manaia and Kaea. Aroha will lay in her whanau home, 156 Aviemore Drive, Highland Park, Auckland, from 12 noon Thursday 2nd July 2020. A celebration of Aroha's life will be held at Elim Christian Centre East, 159 Botany Road, Botany, Auckland on Saturday 4th July 2020 at 10.00am. To be followed by a Private Cremation



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aroha's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -