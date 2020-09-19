Home

Requiem Mass
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Grey Street
Hamilton East
Arnoldus Franciscus (Arie) BEKX

Arnoldus Franciscus (Arie) BEKX Notice
BEKX, Arnoldus Franciscus (Arie). On 17 September 2020, in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara. Much loved father of Tony, Jacky, Patrice, Peter (deceased) and their families. Loved Opa of Nikolai, Olivia, Milly and Winter and great Opa of Arie and Pia. A Requiem Mass will be held at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton East on Thursday 24th September at 1.30 pm followed by private cremation. Correspondence to Tony Bekx, P.O. Box 4255, Hamilton East.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020
