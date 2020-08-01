|
|
|
VAN TIEL, Arnold (Arnold). Born February 15, 1934. Passed away on July 30, 2020. Van Tiel Arnold passed away peacefully on July 30th 2020. A Legend with a heart of gold. Much loved husband of the late Maria. Beloved father of Paul and Monica, Glen and Veronique and adored Opa of Bianca Amberlee, Sean and Catherine. A celebration of Arnold's life will be held on Wednesday 5th August 2020 at 12pm Waters Funerals, 81 Franklin Road, Pukekohe, followed by burial at Gaitland Road Papakura. A big thank you to all the wonderful and caring staff at Totara Hospice. In lieu of flowers please make donation to Totara Hospice Manurewa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020