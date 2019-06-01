Home

Arnold Terrence Francis (Terry) GIBBONS

Arnold Terrence Francis (Terry) GIBBONS
GIBBONS, Arnold Terrence Francis (Terry). 27 June 1934 to 29 May 2019. In his 85th year.Terry died peacefully at his Matamata home with his family by his side. Deeply loved husband, best friend, sweetheart and lover of Noeline for the last 63 years. Dearly loved father and father in law of Robyn and Alan, Sandra, Dennis and Judi, Kerry, Glenys, Stephen and Veronique. Much loved Grandad of Tania, Michael, Shaun, Matthew and partners, Corrina, Marielle, Kimberley, Jacinta, Chelsie, Isaac and partners, Erin, Ryan and partners, Chaz, Tiana and partners, Ben and Holly, Thierry and Elliot, the late Crystal and Jasmine. Great Grandad of 22. Soar like an Eagle until we meet again. Love Noeline A celebration of Terry's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Matamata, Thursday 6th of June at 12.00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family request you consider a donation to Cancer Research, PO Box 134, Hamilton 3240. All communications to the family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
