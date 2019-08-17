Home

Arnold Rijk VAN WAKEREN

Arnold Rijk VAN WAKEREN Notice
VAN WAKEREN, Arnold Rijk. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 15th August 2019. Aged 55 years. Dearly loved son of Rijk and Magda. Loved brother of Jolande, Paulien, Thom, Theo, Ron and uncle of Sabian, Rebecca, Ryk, Tom, Esme, Reid, Julia and Kimberly. "Special thanks to the staff of Waikato Public Hospital HD Unit for the wonderful care given to Arnold" A service to celebrate Arnold's life will be held at The Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Saturday, the 24th of August 2019 at 11:00am followed by a private cremation. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The van Wakeren Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
