MORTENSEN, Arnold. On Tuesday 5 November 2019 at Tauranga Hospital surrounded by his family. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Dulcie. Much loved father of Carol and the late Vicki. Adored Poppa of Kelly and Richard, and Hannah. A celebration of Arnold's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd Tauranga, on Tuesday 12 November at 2pm. Communications to the Mortensen family c/- Legacy Funerals, PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2019