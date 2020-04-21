Home

Arnold LEIMAN

Arnold LEIMAN Notice
LEIMAN, Arnold. Passed away peacefully 20 April 2020, aged 94 years. Cherished husband of the late Leonore (Bulawayo). Adored father of Anthony (Capetown), the late Margie, and Jennifer Leiman and father-in-law of Stephen Goodman. much loved Grandfather of Jonathan and David. Arnold loved being a Kiwi but missed his old friends in Africa. He lived a long life, full of much love and achievement. A private funeral (due to current emergency situation) was held on 21 April 2020 at Beit Olam, Waikumete Cemetery. The family will celebrate Arnold's special life at a safe time in the future.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 21, 2020
