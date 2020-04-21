|
|
|
LEIMAN, Arnold. Passed away peacefully 20 April 2020, aged 94 years. Cherished husband of the late Leonore (Bulawayo). Adored father of Anthony (Capetown), the late Margie, and Jennifer Leiman and father-in-law of Stephen Goodman. much loved Grandfather of Jonathan and David. Arnold loved being a Kiwi but missed his old friends in Africa. He lived a long life, full of much love and achievement. A private funeral (due to current emergency situation) was held on 21 April 2020 at Beit Olam, Waikumete Cemetery. The family will celebrate Arnold's special life at a safe time in the future.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 21, 2020