Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Service
Thursday, Jul. 9, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Arlene Elizabeth BYERS


1936 - 2020
Arlene Elizabeth BYERS Notice
BYERS, Arlene Elizabeth. Born August 10, 1936. On July 1st 2020, passed away quietly at home aged 83. Dearly loved mother of Nigel and much loved aunty of Wendy, David, Debbie and Mac. Also cherished great aunt to Rebecca, Lauren, Paul, Hope and Alex and great great aunt to Sophia, Amelia, Jai and Taylor. Loved brother in law of Ian and Rachel. Family and friends are invited to a service at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 9th July at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. John Ambulance. Rest in peace.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2020
