ETHEREDGE, Arina Frances (Ari) (Nee McCarthy). Peacefully at North Shore Hospital after a short illness, with family present, on Friday 29th November 2019. Loving wife and best friend of Ralph. Much loved mother of Deborah and Murray, Paul and Pono, and Sarina and Glen. Loving Nana and Great Nan. Forever In Our Hearts Funeral Prayers will be held at The Pakiri Church, Pakiri River Road, Pakiri on Thursday, the 5th of December at 11:00am followed by interment at Omaha Marae.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2019