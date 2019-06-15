|
|
|
SHANNON, Ariel Ethel (nee Cuming). Of Feilding. On 12 June 2019, peacefully in her sleep at Julia Wallace Retirement Village, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John Shannon. Loved Mother and Mother-in- law of Kevin and Elaine (Taumarunui), Karen (Palmerston North), Judy (Palmerston North), Linda and Ted (USA), Patsy (Geneva), Tony and Sharon (Feilding). Loved Nana of Logan, Sacha and Dylan, Sam, Grace, and Chris, Great Nana to Lucy. In lieu of flowers donations to Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter, PO Box 370, Palmerston North 4440 would be appreciated. Messages to 31 Limbrick Street, Palmerston North 4410. Special thanks to the staff of Julia Wallace for their care of Ariel. In accordance to Ariel's wishes a private cremation has taken place. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
