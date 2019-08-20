|
KELDERMAN, Arie. Dearly beloved Arie Kelderman passed away peacefully on 16th August 2019 at the age of 93 years. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Maatje Kelderman, his 8 children and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service will be held on Wednesday 21st August 2019 at 10:30am at the Te Atatu Bible Chapel; on the corner of Beach Road and Waipani Road, Te Atatu Peninsula. This will be followed by a burial at Waikumete Cemetery. "Rust en gezelligheid met een kopje koffie."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019