Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arie KELDERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arie KELDERMAN

Add a Memory
Arie KELDERMAN Notice
KELDERMAN, Arie. Dearly beloved Arie Kelderman passed away peacefully on 16th August 2019 at the age of 93 years. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Maatje Kelderman, his 8 children and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service will be held on Wednesday 21st August 2019 at 10:30am at the Te Atatu Bible Chapel; on the corner of Beach Road and Waipani Road, Te Atatu Peninsula. This will be followed by a burial at Waikumete Cemetery. "Rust en gezelligheid met een kopje koffie."



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.